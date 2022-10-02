 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alabama rises, Georgia falls ahead in Week 6 AP Poll. And welcome Kansas!

We take a look at the Week 6 AP Poll and breakdown the biggest movements in the rankings.

grace.mcdermott
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates with wide receiver Isaiah Bond and quarterback Jalen Milroe after scoring against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The newest AP poll is here, and we have a swap of the SEC teams at the top of the board following Week 5 conference action.

Biggest risers

The No. 18 UCLA Bruins and No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs both catapulted into the polls after receiving under five votes in total last week thanks to huge wins over ranked teams this week.

Nick Saban will be pleased to see that Alabama has re-entered the No. 1 spot following their win over Arkansas after the now-No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs came far too close to losing their undefeated streak against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night.

No. 9 Ole Miss’ victory over Kentucky put them in the top ten. No. 19 Kansas and No. 25 LSU also join the top 25.

Biggest fallers

Arkansas, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma, and Minnesota have all fallen out of the Top 25 after a chaotic weekend that saw ten ranked teams lose. NC State dropped to No. 14 from No. 10 after a loss to Clemson, and No. 13 Kentucky is out of the top ten after a heartbreaker against Ole Miss.

Conference breakdown

Here is how the Top 25 breaks down into conferences.

ACC (4): No. 5 Clemson, No. 14 NC State, No. 15 Wake Forest, No. 22 Syracuse

Big 12 (4): No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 17 TCU, No. 19 Kansas, No. 20 Kansas State

Big Ten (3): No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan. No. 10 Penn State

Pac-12 (5): No. 6 USC, No. 11 Utah, No. 12 Oregon, No. 18 UCLA, No. 21 Washington,

SEC (7): No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 23 Mississippi State, No. 25 LSU

Other (2): No. 16 BYU (Ind), No. 24 Cincinnati (American Athletic)

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 6 of 2022 College Football.

Week 6 AP Poll

Ranking Team Record Last Week Votes (1st place)
1 Alabama 5-0 +1 1,523 (25)
2 Georgia 5-0 +1 1,521 (28)
3 Ohio State 5-0 - 1,488 (10)
4 Michigan 5-0 - 1,348
5 Clemson 5-0 - 1,345
6 USC 5-0 - 1,233
7 Oklahoma State 4-0 +2 1,182
8 Tennessee 4-0 - 1,129
9 Ole Miss 5-0 +5 1,068
10 Penn State 5-0 +1 959
11 Utah 4-1 +1 884
12 Oregon 4-1 +1 872
13 Kentucky 4-1 +6 832
14 North Carolina State 4-1 +4 691
15 Wake Forest 4-1 +7 627
16 BYU 4-1 +3 604
17 TCU 4-0 - 514
18 UCLA 5-0 - 510
19 Kansas 5-0 - 476
20 Kansas State 4-1 +5 417
21 Washington 4-1 +6 180
22 Syracuse 5-0 - 173
23 Mississippi State 4-1 - 164
24 Cincinnati 4-1 - 134
25 LSU 4-1 -

