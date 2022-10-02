Alabama rises, Georgia falls ahead in Week 6 AP Poll. And welcome Kansas!

The newest AP poll is here, and we have a swap of the SEC teams at the top of the board following Week 5 conference action.

Biggest risers

The No. 18 UCLA Bruins and No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs both catapulted into the polls after receiving under five votes in total last week thanks to huge wins over ranked teams this week.

Nick Saban will be pleased to see that Alabama has re-entered the No. 1 spot following their win over Arkansas after the now-No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs came far too close to losing their undefeated streak against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday night.

No. 9 Ole Miss’ victory over Kentucky put them in the top ten. No. 19 Kansas and No. 25 LSU also join the top 25.

Biggest fallers

Arkansas, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Oklahoma, and Minnesota have all fallen out of the Top 25 after a chaotic weekend that saw ten ranked teams lose. NC State dropped to No. 14 from No. 10 after a loss to Clemson, and No. 13 Kentucky is out of the top ten after a heartbreaker against Ole Miss.

Conference breakdown

Here is how the Top 25 breaks down into conferences.

ACC (4): No. 5 Clemson, No. 14 NC State, No. 15 Wake Forest, No. 22 Syracuse

Big 12 (4): No. 7 Oklahoma State, No. 17 TCU, No. 19 Kansas, No. 20 Kansas State

Big Ten (3): No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan. No. 10 Penn State

Pac-12 (5): No. 6 USC, No. 11 Utah, No. 12 Oregon, No. 18 UCLA, No. 21 Washington,

SEC (7): No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Georgia, No. 8 Tennessee, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 23 Mississippi State, No. 25 LSU

Other (2): No. 16 BYU (Ind), No. 24 Cincinnati (American Athletic)

Here is a look at the complete AP Poll rankings for Week 6 of 2022 College Football.