Kansas is a Top 25 team. In college football. When was the last time that happened?

The seemingly impossible has happened, and Kansas is 5-0 and ranked in both the AP and Coaches polls. How long has it been for the previously-moribund program?

grace.mcdermott
Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold on the sideline during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas Jayhawks are officially a ranked team in football. Sitting at No. 19 in the AP Poll and at No. 17 in the Coaches’ Poll after a 14-11 victory over Iowa State on Saturday to keep their undefeated season alive, this marks the first time that Kansas has been ranked in the AP Poll since October 24, 2009.

The 2009 Kansas football team also started 5-0 and ended the season 5-7 after dropping every single game after beating — wait for it — Iowa State.

The last time the Jayhawks made it as high as No. 19 was in October of 2008. Some of the current players on their team would have been in pre-school at the time. Kansas is 5-0 with wins over West Virginia, Duke, and Houston, and will face the TCU Horned Frogs in Lawrence next week. College GameDay will be at the game.

