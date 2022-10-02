Kenny Pickett scores his first NFL touchdown on QB sneak vs. Jets [Video]

Update: Pickett does it again, this time on another run, but not a QB sneak as he goes in from two yards out to make it 20-10 Steelers over the Jets early in the 4th quarter.

The Pittsburgh Steelers mercifully switched up quarterbacks in the second half, as they trailed the New York Jets 6-10, while Trubisky had done very little to want him in the game.

Pickett’s first non-handoff was a sneak on 4th and 1, which he converted, but he then threw a deep shot to Chase Claypool which was intercepted. The good news is that the Steelers then picked off Zach Wilson, givi9ng Pickett and the Steelers a short field, which ended in Pickett’s second QB sneak in his short career, this one for his first TD of his career.