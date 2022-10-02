Who is Jonathan Taylor’s backup for fantasy football

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor left the game against the Tennessee Titans. The Colts struggled on the ground in today’s 24-17 loss, adding just 38 total yards. Taylor had 20 carries for 42 yards before leaving the game.

Nyheim Hines is Taylor’s backup at RB. Hines has seen very little action on the ground for Indianapolis so far this season. He had one carry for no gain today, and in the first four weeks of the season, has only added 11 rushing yards over seven carries.

He’s been more successful in receiving yards, with 110 over 15 receptions so far this season. He had two receptions in today’s game. Hines is currently rostered in 60.2% of ESPN fantasy leagues, compared to Taylor in 99.9%. Taylor has added 286 yards and a touchdown on the ground this season in 61 carries.

The Colts are 1-2-1 after today.