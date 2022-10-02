Who is Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon’s backup for fantasy football

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams was helped off the field with a knee injury in the third quarter. RB Melvin Gordon also spent time in the injury tent earlier in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon was limited in practice earlier this week with a neck issue.

Injury update: RB Javonte Williams (knee) has been downgraded to OUT. https://t.co/P67rB136nC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 2, 2022

Mike Boone, who is listed as third on the Broncos’ depth chart, has entered the game after Williams’ injury. Boone has appeared in three games but has not had any carries yet this season. Gordon had eight yards and a fumble before leaving the game, and Williams had 28 yards over ten carries.

Boone has already added up twenty yards over three carries since entering the game. This is Boone’s second season with the Broncos.