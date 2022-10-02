 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon’s backup for fantasy football

Williams and Gordon suffered a injuries in Week 4. We break down what the backup options are heading into Week 5 for fantasy football.

By grace.mcdermott
Melvin Gordon III #25 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field At Mile High on September 25, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams was helped off the field with a knee injury in the third quarter. RB Melvin Gordon also spent time in the injury tent earlier in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon was limited in practice earlier this week with a neck issue.

Mike Boone, who is listed as third on the Broncos’ depth chart, has entered the game after Williams’ injury. Boone has appeared in three games but has not had any carries yet this season. Gordon had eight yards and a fumble before leaving the game, and Williams had 28 yards over ten carries.

Boone has already added up twenty yards over three carries since entering the game. This is Boone’s second season with the Broncos.

