Patrick Mahomes performs wizardry on TD pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 4

The Kansas City Chiefs are up 21-3 on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football and it’s been an absolute clinic put on by QB Patrick Mahomes. The latest bit of wizardry came on 2nd and Goal from the two yard line where it looked like Mahomes would be sacked, but he managed to escape, and well, you gotta watch the end of this play to believe it:

Mahomes has 119 yards and two touchdowns and the Chiefs now lead 21-10, while Edwards-Helaire has two touchdowns. Of course, Tom Brady is on the other side and has his receiving weapons back. This one isn’t over yet.