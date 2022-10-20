Which teams are on ‘Thursday Night Football’ in Week 7?

The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals are set to battle it out on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime. The game is set to start at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The Saints have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far. A big reason for that has been injuries. Jameis Winston’s struggled with injuries and poor play while No. 1 receiver Michael Thomas has been sidelined with a foot injury. The NFC South has struggled as a whole, so don’t count the Saints out quite yet.

The Cardinals suffered a major loss on Sunday when Marquise Brown injured his foot late in the game, which will keep Hollywood out for at least a month. On the bright side, DeAndre Hopkins returns from a six-game suspension. Hopkins has been one of the top receivers in the NFL when on the field.

The Cardinals are set as two-point favorites to get the win at home, priced at -115 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Saints sit at -105, while the total score is set at 45.