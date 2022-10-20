Breaking down NFL betting splits for Saints vs. Cardinals in Week 7 Thursday Night Football

The seventh week of the NFL season will start with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. If you are looking to place some money on a stand-alone football game as many fans will do, here’s a look at what bettors have been doing with their money as we get closer to kickoff.

All odds and betting splits come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Cardinals, Week 7 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Cardinals are -2.5 favorites. 68% of the handle and 60% of bets are being placed on the Cardinals to cover.

Is the public right? No. Bet against Arizona at home until proven otherwise. For whatever reason, the Cardinals cannot figure things out as they’ll enter Thursday night 1-7 against the spread and 0-8 straight up in their last eight games at State Farm Stadium. The Saints are the play with Andy Dalton starting despite Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry out with injuries.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 43.5. 68% of the handle and 54% of bets are being placed on the under.

Is the public right? Yes. It would be great if you could get this total under the key number of 44, but the under is still a strong play, so we’ll side with the public. New Orleans should keep the ball on the ground as much as possible with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram with a splash of Taysom Hill thanks to the wide receiver injuries. DeAndre Hopkins will return from suspension, but this offense scored 17 points or fewer in three of their last four games.

Betting the moneyline: The Cardinals are home favorites with moneyline odds at -145. Moneyline odds for the Saints are at +125. 57% of the handle and 51% of bets are being placed on the Cardinals to win.

Is the public right? The Saints are the better value play in this spot, and they should be fired up to get back on the field after falling short in a back-and-forth matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. Let’s ride with the road dogs despite playing on a short week.