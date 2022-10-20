Best DFS lineup strategy for Saints-Cardinals on Thursday night

Week 7 of the NFL season will get underway on Thursday, October 20. The New Orleans Saints will fly west to take on the Arizona Cardinals. The last two Thursday Night Football games have been absolute duds, so hopefully, this one is better. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video.

Injuries

The Saints have ruled out WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), G Andrus Peat (chest), WR Michael Thomas (foot) and TE Adam Trautman (ankle) for Thursday’s game. Cornerback Paulson Adebo (knee), WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle), T Calvin Throckmorton (hip) and DE Payton Turner (chest) are all questionable.

Arizona will be without WR Marquise Brown (foot), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), G Justin Pugh (knee) and RB Darrel Williams (knee) who have been declared out. Running back James Conner (ribs), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring), K Matt Prater (right hip) and S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) are questionable. Conner is considered a game-time decision by head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Captain’s Chair

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals — $16,800

Murray is the most expensive player in the DFS slate for Thursday. He has shown his dual-threat ability this season with eight total touchdowns between the air and on the ground. Murray will have to be elusive yet again this week to help out with injuries in the backfield. The Saints are giving up the 13th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, but Murray has upside with his rushing ability.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints — $15,900

Speaking of rushing, Kamara is the second-most expensive player in this game. He is coming off one of his best games of the year, as he had 19 carries for 99 yards and six receptions for an additional 25 yards. Kamara’s biggest knock is that he hasn’t scored a touchdown yet. With the injuries that New Orleans is dealing with, Kamara seems primed for another big outing.

Value Plays

Rondale Moore, WR, Arizona Cardinals — $5,800

Moore will see an uptick in usage with starting wide receiver Marquise Brown sidelined with an injury. DeAndre Hopkins is expected back after serving his six-game PED suspension. Moore has battled with his own injuries this season but is healthy heading into this game. He caught six of his 10 targets for 49 yards last week and should improve on that in Week 7.

Matt Prater, K, Arizona Cardinals — $4,200

The last two TNF games have been so bad that the kickers for the teams have been the most beneficial for DFS lineups. Prater will be coming off an injury, but the Cardinals' offense will be limited due to injuries. The Saints' defense also gives up the second-most DFS points per game to opposing kickers.