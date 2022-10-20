Who to start and sit in Week 7 fantasy football for Saints-Cardinals on ‘TNF’

Week 7 of the NFL season will start on Thursday, October 20. The New Orleans Saints will hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Amazon Prime Video. The last two TNF games have been brutally bad, so hopefully, these teams will deliver a better game.

We’ll take you through some starts and sits for this Thursday night matchup.

Start

Zach Ertz, TE, Arizona Cardinals

Ertz is likely already going to start for you, but this is at least a sign not to overthink it. The Cardinals will be without wide receiver Marquise Brown but should be getting DeAndre Hopkins back off his suspension. Last week, Ertz caught seven of his 10 targets for 70 yards and is in line for another big outing on Thursday.

Eno Benjamin, RB, Arizona Cardinals

This is assuming that starting RB James Conner is inactive for the game. Benjamin didn’t light up the stat sheet last week but saw a good amount of work. He had 15 carries for 37 yards and caught all three of his targets for 28 additional yards. Benjamin would see more usage this week if Conner sits and has a good enough matchup to be considered an RB3. If Conner plays, swap in wide receiver Rondale Moore as a WR3 play.

Sit

Tre’Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints

The Saints have ruled out Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry for Thursday’s game. When they were in a similar situation last week, it was Tre’Quan Smith that had the best day from a fantasy perspective. He only had three receptions for 43 yards but came down with the all-important touchdown. Don’t buy into the hype this week, and keep him on your bench. The only Saints player with fantasy relevancy this week should be RB Alvin Kamara.

Robbie Anderson, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Similar to Ertz, but in an opposite situation, this is a notice to not start Anderson in his debut with the team. Fantasy managers have wanted Anderson to be relevant all season, especially in deeper PPR leagues. He was traded to the Cardinals this week, and it was announced that he was starting even on a short week. This feels like a definite trap, though, so avoid biting and starting Anderson even with the Cards down a receiver.