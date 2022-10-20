F1 schedule: United States Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

The 2022 F1 World Championship is reaching its final few races of the year as the drivers travel to the United States this weekend to compete in the Aramco United States Grand Prix.

The Grand Prix, which takes place at the Circuit of the Americas near Austin, Texas, will affect the final standings of the 2022 Championship, but early favorite Max Verstappen has already clinched the season victory for Red Bull Racing after winning 12 of the first 18 races. This is Verstappen’s second consecutive Drivers’ Champion title.

The first two practices will take place on Friday, October 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET and 6:00 p.m. ET. The third practice will be at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 22, and the qualifying round will take place at 6:00 p.m. that same afternoon. The Grand Prix race will begin at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 23.

All events will broadcast on ESPN2 or ESPNEWS, with the exception of the Grand Prix race, which will air on ABC. The Grand Prix will be available for live stream at WatchESPN, as will the practice and qualifying rounds. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Verstappen is favored at DraftKings Sportsbook at -210 odds, followed by Charles LeClerc at +425 and Lewis Hamilton at +900. Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

United States Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, October 21

3 p.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

6 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Saturday, October 22

3 p.m. — Practice 3 — ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

6 p.m. — Qualifying— ESPNEWS, WatchESPN

Sunday, October 23

3 p.m. — United States Grand Prix race — ABC, WatchESPN