Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. 76ers on Thursday

Two Eastern conference heavyweights collide when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday. The Bucks will be without Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton for this contest, as both are dealing with injuries ahead of the season.

The 76ers are 4-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 223.5.

Bucks vs. 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +4

Milwaukee has won five of the last six games in this series and eight of the last 10. The two losses were by a combined eight points. Bottom line, this is going to be a close game even with Middleton out. Take the road team to keep things close and potentially even win outright, as it has dominated this series of late.

Over/Under: Over 223.5

The 76ers have some real defensive issues, serving up 126 points to the Celtics in the opener. The Bucks are missing a star scorer but still have Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday to fill up the stat sheet. The last five games in this series have all gone over this line. Take the over again Thursday.