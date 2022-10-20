Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Lakers on Thursday

Opening week of the NBA season will bring us the battle of Los Angeles tonight as the Los Angeles Clippers make their season debut when taking on the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will tip at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

The Lakers couldn’t keep pace with the Warriors in their opener on Tuesday, shooting just 25% from three in a 123-109 loss. LeBron James came up just short of a triple-double, posting 31 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists. Meanwhile, the Clippers have high expectations entering the new season and are a favorite to win the NBA Finals. That is attributed to the return of Kawhi Leonard, who missed the entirety of last season with a partial ACL tear.

The Clippers enter this game as 5.5-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is set at 225.5.

Clippers vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +5.5

Coming off Tuesday’s loss, I expect the Lakers to be more sharp from the field in their home debut tonight. Meanwhile, the Clippers might have Leonard and Paul George on minutes restrictions as they ease their way into the season. Give me the Lakers to cover and get the outright win tonight.

Over/Under: Over 225.5

It’s going to take some time for most of these teams to lock in defensively to start the season. That could lead to some high scores within the first few weeks and this game is no exception. Take the over tonight.