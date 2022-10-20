Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Bucks-76ers on Thursday, October 20

There are just two games on Thursday’s NBA slate as part of TNT’s doubleheader. Things will open up with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s the first game for the Bucks this season, while the 76ers are hoping to bounce back from a tough loss to the Celtics in the opener. Here’s some of our favorite player props from Bucks-76ers, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jrue Holiday over 18.5 points (-125)

With Khris Middleton out, Holiday is going to be more aggressive as a scorer. In the playoffs, the guard averaged 19.9 points per game once Middleton went down with an injury. Holiday is a bit inconsistent with his three-point shot but should see enough volume to hit the over on this prop.

James Harden under 2.5 3-pointers (+100)

The Beard canned five triples in the opener, so there is some risk here. However, in three games against the Bucks last season, Harden hit nine triples combined. He went over this line in two games and under in one. There’s some value in taking the under tonight if the Bucks stick Holiday on Harden for most of the game.

Tobias Harris over 5.5 rebounds (-110)

Harris had just two rebounds in the opener and the addition of P.J. Tucker could further siphon into his rebounding numbers. However, Harris averaged 9.5 rebounds per game across two contests against the Bucks last year. With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez down low, the 76ers are going to need some additional help on the glass. That’ll benefit Harris, who should go over on this number.