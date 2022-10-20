Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Clippers-Lakers on Thursday, October 20

Opening week of the NBA season will bring us the battle of Los Angeles tonight as the Los Angeles Clippers make their season debut against the Los Angeles Lakers. The game will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will tip at 10 p.m. ET on TNT.

We'll go over some popular player props from this game to consider.

LeBron James over 29.5 points (+110)

James came up just short of a triple-double in Tuesday’s loss to the Warriors, dropping 31 points, 15 rebounds, and assists in the season opener. He’s already in a mode where he has to set everything up for the Lakers and I’ll predict that he has another 30-point performance tonight.

Kawhi Leonard over 6.5 rebounds (+100)

I don’t anticipate Leonard to play that much tonight as he makes his long anticipated return to the court following a partially torn ACL. However, do think that he’ll make a big impact in the time on the floor and that includes going over his rebound average from two seasons ago. Take the over.

Lonnie Walker IV over 2.5 assists (+120)

Walker did well distributing the ball in his Laker debut on Tuesday, recording five assists as a starter on opening night. Getting three tonight shouldn’t be too tall of a task, so I’ll take the over with him on the assists front.