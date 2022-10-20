NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, October 20

With only two games on Thursday’s NBA slate, it might be a bit tricky to find value plays to round out your DFS lineup. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,200

Kennard is one of the most efficient three-point shooters in the league and should have plenty of openings against a Lakers team struggling to defend right now. The Clippers are a deep team and will play all their guys, so the minutes might not be as high as some would like here for Kennard. The guard can still get hot from deep and that gives him the upside most value plays don’t have.

Grayson Allen, Milwaukee Bucks, $4,600

With both Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton out, Allen is line for big minutes and potentially could get the start tonight. The 76ers aren’t exactly a fortress defensively, so look for the former Duke guard to get quality looks as Philly focuses on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday.

Patrick Beverley, Los Angeles Lakers, $4,100

Beverley finished Tuesday’s game with a decent overall stat line. He had three points, four steals, two assists and two rebounds in 25 minutes. That minutes number was cut down due to foul trouble, and Beverley took exclusively triples in this game. He should have a more diverse showing offensively in this one as long as he can stay out of foul trouble.