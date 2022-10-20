Virginia vs. Georgia Tech: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The Virginia Cavaliers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet up in Week 8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The first Power 5 matchup of the week will feature a couple of teams that are well rested off the bye week.

Virginia (2-4, 0-3 ACC) lost all four contests against P5 opponents this season and went into the off week with a 34-17 defeat against the Louisville Cardinals as the Cavaliers look to turn things around midway through the first season of the Tony Elliott era. Georgia Tech (3-3, 2-1 ACC) will go for its third consecutive victory and is coming off a 23-20 overtime win over the Duke Blue Devils, but quarterback Jeff Sims left with an undisclosed injury during the OT session.

Georgia Tech is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -155 moneyline odds, making Virginia +135 underdog. The over/under is set at 47.

Virginia vs. Georgia Tech

Date: October 20

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.