Troy vs. South Alabama: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 8

The Troy Trojans and South Alabama Jaguars meet up in Week 8 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. These could be the teams to beat in the Sun Belt West, and this matchup could go a long way in who competes in the conference title game in December.

Troy (5-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) will go for its fifth consecutive victory coming off a 17-14 win over the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday as Jarret Doege came in to replace Gunnar Watson at quarterback, and the two combined to complete 16-of-28 passes for 299 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

South Alabama (5-1, 2-0 Sun Belt) won three consecutive matchups and came away with a 41-34 victory over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks as Carter Bradley completed 25-of-33 passes for 420 yards with three touchdowns. Devin Voisin caught seven passes for 141 yards, Caullin Lacy finished with 133 receiving yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions, and Jalen Wayne caught two TDs on five receptions with 127 yards.

South Alabama is a 3-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -165 moneyline odds, making Troy a +140 underdog. The over/under is set at 46.5.

Troy vs. South Alabama

Date: October 20

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.