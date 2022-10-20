Virginia vs. Georgia Tech start time: What time, what TV channel for Week game

The Virginia Cavaliers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet up in Week 8 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta in an ACC matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday and the game will air on ESPN.

The Yellow Jackets are having a bit of a resurgence since they fired Geoff Collins three weeks ago. Since that move, GT is 2-0 under interim head coach Brent Key. Those wins came over two ACC foes, including a ranked-win over then-No. 24 Pittsburgh. It’s been an impressive turnaround. Under Collins this season, the Yellow Jackets failed to score 20+ points in consecutive weeks at all. In two weeks under Key, the team has scored 26 and 23 points. They’ve also limited those opponents to the lowest point totals they’ve given up to any FBS team this season.

The Cavs are having some growing pains under first-year head coach Tony Elliott. after a 1-1 start to the season, they’re 1-3 in their last four games and have lost three in a row. The offense is struggling mightily, having never hit the 21 point mark this season against an FBS opponent and they’ve scored just 17 in back-to-back weeks. It’s odd from a head coach that led the prolific Clemson offense for the last several years. Though perhaps this year has taught us Tigers assistants don’t tend to perform too well as head coaches (Brett Venables at Oklahoma, Elliott at UVA, Jeff Scott at USF). It’s still early for two of those coaches, so maybe let’s not make sweeping assumptions about former Clemson assistants just yet.

Georgia Tech is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -175 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia a +150 underdog, and the over/under is set at 45.5.