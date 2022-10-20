 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the CJ CUP

The 2022 CJ CUP in SC tees off at 8:15 a.m. ET on Friday from Congaree Golf Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By grace.mcdermott
Keegan Bradley of the United States hits his third shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the ZOZO Championship at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 16, 2022 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy looks to defend his 2021 CJ Cup victory against World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and several other top-ranked golfers in Gillisonville, South Carolina at the Congaree Golf Course. The PGA TOUR season is still in its early stages, but this might be the most talented field we’ve seen so far.

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are also competing, along with several golfers who already have one PGA TOUR win under their belts this season — Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, and Tom Kim.

The second round of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel or NBCSports.com.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Friday’s featured groups are:

12:49 p.m. Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley
1:01 p.m. Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy,Rickie Fowler

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 CJ CUP on Friday.

2022 CJ Cup Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
8:15 AM John Huh Lee Hodges Chanmin Jung
8:27 AM Chris Kirk Sahith Theegala Sanghun Shin
8:39 AM Russell Henley Alex Noren Davis Riley
8:51 AM Ryan Palmer Keith Mitchell Brian Harman
9:03 AM J.J. Spaun Harris English Matt Kuchar
9:15 AM J.T. Poston Luke List Tyrrell Hatton
9:27 AM K.H. Lee Seamus Power Sebastián Muñoz
9:39 AM Sepp Straka Cam Davis Webb Simpson
9:51 AM Billy Horschel Kevin Kisner Collin Morikawa
10:08 AM Scottie Scheffler Sungjae Im Cameron Young
10:20 AM Max Homa Jordan Spieth Hideki Matsuyama
10:32 AM Alex Smalley S.H. Kim Yoseop Seo
10:44 AM Kurt Kitayama Taylor Montgomery Bio Kim
10:56 AM Aaron Wise Christiaan Bezuidenhout Yeongsu Kim
11:08 AM Brendan Steele Emiliano Grillo Sanghyun Park
11:20 AM Scott Stallings Wyndham Clark Yongjun Bae
11:32 AM Corey Conners Danny Willett Denny McCarthy
11:44 AM Andrew Putnam Troy Merritt Adam Hadwin
12:01 PM Trey Mullinax Tom Hoge Lucas Glover
12:13 PM Chez Reavie Brendon Todd Gary Woodland
12:25 PM Matt Fitzpatrick Shane Lowry Jason Day
12:37 PM Sam Burns Viktor Hovland Si Woo Kim
12:49 PM Keegan Bradley Justin Thomas Jon Rahm
1:01 PM Tom Kim Rory McIlroy Rickie Fowler
1:13 PM Tommy Fleetwood Byeong Hun An Maverick McNealy
1:25 PM Mito Pereira Taylor Moore Justin Suh

