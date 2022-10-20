Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the CJ CUP

Rory McIlroy looks to defend his 2021 CJ Cup victory against World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and several other top-ranked golfers in Gillisonville, South Carolina at the Congaree Golf Course. The PGA TOUR season is still in its early stages, but this might be the most talented field we’ve seen so far.

Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are also competing, along with several golfers who already have one PGA TOUR win under their belts this season — Max Homa, Keegan Bradley, and Tom Kim.

The second round of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:15 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel or NBCSports.com.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Friday’s featured groups are:

12:49 p.m. Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Keegan Bradley

1:01 p.m. Tom Kim, Rory McIlroy,Rickie Fowler



Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2022 CJ CUP on Friday.