Taysom Hill start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will kick off the Week 7 slate in their Thursday Night Football matchup. The past few performances on Thursday night have been underwhelming, to put it nicely. A high-scoring affair between these two teams can potentially buck the trend, begging the question as to whether the likes of Taysom Hill are worth consideration to plug and play in fantasy lineups for Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints TE Taysom Hill

Hill may be the textbook example of a “boom or bust” player in fantasy football. After an explosive Week 5 performance in which the Saints tight end finished with three rushing touchdowns and a combined 34.08 fantasy point performance, he unsurprisingly fell back down to earth in Week 6. Hill finished with just 4.54 fantasy points last week, as he was held in check and out of the endzone.

Simply put, Hill does not operate as a typical tight end and thus is heavily reliant on finding the endzone in order to be fantasy relevant. The silver lining this week is that the Cardinals are surrendering the second-highest fantasy points on average to his position. Granted, that comes with the expectation that Hill operates as a traditional tight end. Given that it remains to be seen how he’s used on a weekly basis, he offers upside but simultaneously carries tremendous risk each week.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Hill is heavily reliant on touchdown production in order to remain fantasy relevant. Given the short week on deck and the latest underwhelming performances on Thursday Night Football, it’s not far-fetched to assume a low-scoring affair to be expected this week. That means Hill presents little justification as a starter, making him a candidate to keep on the bench.