Chris Olave start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals meet and have a chance to give fans what they truly want: a competitive game on Thursday Night Football. If a high-scoring affair is to be in order, it could mean that fantasy managers should be keen on starting the likes of Chris Olave in their fantasy lineups for Week 7.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Chris Olave

After finishing with two solid fantasy outings in the first two weeks of the season, Olave has been posting clear WR1 numbers over the past three games. The Saints has totaled 23.7, 16.7, and 15.4 PPR fantasy points in his last three outings, including a touchdown last week that salvaged a game in which he suffered a concussion. To the joy of fantasy managers, Olave is expected to suit up for Thursday night’s contest.

With Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry once again expected to miss Week 7, it makes Olave the clear WR1 for New Orleans once again. Even on a short week and against a formidable Saints secondary, all of that is of little importance given the hit-to-receiver depth. Thomas and Landry’s absences alone boost Olave’s fantasy ceiling to the point where the matchup should be of no consideration.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Olave, for the time being, is the Saints' clear WR1, and expect Andy Dalton to target him early and often as the lone threat on the outside. Fire up Olave in fantasy lineups this week, and hope for a much more appealing final score compared to the previous Thursday night matchups.