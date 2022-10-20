Zach Ertz start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The 2-4 Arizona Cardinals kick off Week 7 by facing off with the similarly underperforming New Orleans Saints. While much of the fanfare will center on the return of DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals will likely still need a considerable contribution from the rest of their receiving corps, including tight end Zach Ertz.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals TE Zach Ertz

Ertz’s days as a premier tight end ended long before he arrived in the desert. However, in an offense that has played without its top playmaker for the first six games of the season (Hopkins) and just saw its premier vertical threat go down (Marquise “Hollywood” Brown), someone else will have to create for Kyler Murray in the passing game. Ertz has done a credible job of that, finishing with at least six catches for five straight weeks and twice reaching 70 or more receiving yards.

That said, few teams have allowed more fantasy production to tight ends this season than the Saints. The defense has yet to allow a touchdown to a tight end entering Week 7 and only once yielded more than 35 receiving yards to tight ends in a game. Ertz hasn’t exactly shown up in the red zone either, scoring only one touchdown over his last five games.

Accordingly, Ertz carries significant risk. But managers who have him on their fantasy rosters probably don’t have a better option.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Start Zach Ertz.