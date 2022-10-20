Rondale Moore start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Thursday night’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will see wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins make his long-awaited 2022 debut. However, for Kyler Murray and Co. to succeed, Rondale Moore might have to play a more significant role.

But is the diminutive Moore startable in Week 7?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Rondale Moore

The Cardinals regain the services of Hopkins this week after a six-game suspension and added vertical threat Robbie Anderson via trade with the Carolina Panthers. However, those two wideouts could take time to acclimate to Arizona and put more pressure on the rest of the receiving corps in the short run.

Moore, a speedy but diminutive second-year pro, has garnered a decent number of targets in the past two weeks, suggesting a bigger performance could be right around the corner. Murray has thrown his way at least eight times in each game during that stretch, but most of those opportunities have come close to the line of scrimmage (average depth of target 5.3 yards).

Perhaps Moore will have more chances to branch out with Hopkins and Anderson now in the fold, but fantasy managers should keep their expectations guarded until they see it happen.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Start Rondale Moore as a FLEX.