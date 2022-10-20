DeAndre Hopkins start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

After missing the opening six games of the 2022 season to a suspension, All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins expects to make his return Thursday when the Arizona Cardinals host the New Orleans Saints. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Should you start Nuk in his return to the gridiron?

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

Hopkins returns not a moment too soon for the Cardinals. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown suffered a foot injury during last week’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks and will miss some time while replacement Robbie Anderson only arrived in the desert this week. That will put even more pressure on Hopkins to re-emerge as the focal point of Arizona’s passing game.

Meanwhile, the Saints have endured more issues slowing wide receivers in 2022 than in recent years. Their defense enters Week 7 having allowed five touchdowns to the position group over the past two weeks and, for the season, an average of 13.5 receptions for 188.7 yards. Hopkins might have some rust to shake off, but he should still find opportunities to produce for Kyler Murray.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Start DeAndre Hopkins as a WR2.