Eno Benjamin start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Injuries have hit the Arizona Cardinals right before Thursday night’s tilt with the New Orleans Saints. That situation has elevated running back Eno Benjamin into a featured role.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin

With James Conner not practicing on Monday and Tuesday, the stage appears set for Benjamin to enter Thursday as the Cardinals’ lead back. That said, Benjamin has a foot injury and only participated on a limited basis Tuesday, so his situation remains fluid as well. However, Arizona hasn’t brought in another running back, so Benjamin still seems in line for the big workload this week.

Benjamin could have trouble against the Saints' defense, however. Through six weeks, New Orleans has allowed just four total touchdowns to running backs and just three receptions per game. Benjamin will also have to contend with the recently returned DeAndre Hopkins and the newly acquired Robbie Anderson for touches, something he didn’t have to do last week when he racked up 18 combined carries and receptions.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Start Eno Benjamin as a low-end RB2 or FLEX.