Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The NFL’s Week 7 slate kicks off with Thursday Night Football as the New Orleans Saints face off with the Arizona Cardinals. Andy Dalton is once again expected to start under center, but the short week, combined with the health status of his weapons on offense, beg the question of whether he should be a starter among fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints QB Andy Dalton

Dalton will once again make another start in lieu of Jameis Winston, who is sidelined with an injury. The Red Rifle’s highest fantasy total came in his Week 3 debut with 13.74 PPR fantasy points, but since then he’s yet to surpass that fantasy production. Playing on a short week come Thursday night should only make his fantasy upside that much dimmer, and the limited number of weapons around him don’t offer much reason for belief either.

It’s reported that the Saints will be without both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry on the short week, and Chris Olave could be easily doubled by the Cardinals’ secondary. Dalton already entered with a limited fantasy ceiling heading into another week in relief of Winston, but the absence of notable names on the outside will only make his job tougher come Thursday night.

Start or sit in Week 7?

Dalton offers little fantasy upside from the start, but the absence of notable receivers makes him a name to steer clear of in fantasy lineups. The Red Rifle is a sit for fantasy lineups this week, and his starting status is very much dependent on the health of the roster along with the matchup at play.