Barcelona vs. Villarreal: Picks, predictions, how to watch La Liga match

Barcelona will welcome Villarreal to Camp Nou Thursday as both sides gear up for midweek action in Matchday 10. Barcelona is coming off a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid last weekend, marking their first loss of the season as Madrid take a three-point lead at the top of the table. Villarreal downed Osasuna 2-0 last week and will look to keep that momentum going against a tough opponent.

As with all La Liga games, you can catch all the action live on ESPN+ in the United States. Kickoff from Camp Nou is slated for 3 p.m. ET on Thursday. Let’s take a closer look at this midweek match with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Barcelona v. Villlarreal

Date: Thursday, October 20

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Barcelona: -230

Draw: +370

Villarreal: +500

Moneyline pick: Barcelona -230

Barca will likely still be missing several key players in Andreas Christensen, Hector Bellerin and Memphis Depay who have all missed time with their respective injuries. It shouldn’t slow them down much against Villarreal. They’ve been able to cope thanks to the services of Robert Lewandowski, complemented by goals from Pedri and Ferran Torres to keep the club on track.

Lewandowski leads the league in scoring with nine goals through his first nine matches as he’s having no trouble adjusting to his new team after leaving Bayern Munich in the offseason.

Villarreal isn’t without injuries of their own, as Gerard Moreno and Juan Foyth are both listed as doubtful ahead of Thursday’s contest. Francis Coquelin is out with a calf injury. The Yellow Submarine are led by Alex Baena with three goals on the season while Nicolas Jackson leads the team in assists with two so far. Villarreal just snapped a four-game winless streak with a 2-0 win over Osasuna, thanks to a brace from Arnaut Danjuma.

Villarreal have only been able to log one win against Barca through their last 26 meetings, while Barcelona have come out on top in 19 of those contests. That lone Villarreal win was the last meeting, as they escaped with a 2-0 victory on May 22 at the end of last season. Regardless, expect Barcelona to come out on top in this one as they’ll look to Lewandowski to find the back of the net for the first time in La Liga play since October 1.

