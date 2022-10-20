How to watch Saints vs. Cardinals on Amazon Prime Video in Week 7 ‘Thursday Night Football’

Amazon Prime Video will be broadcasting this week’s Thursday Night Football matchup between New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Saints (2-4) are in dire need of a win after dropping a 30-26 result to the Bengals in Week 6. They find themselves near the bottom of the NFC South, just ahead of the 1-5 Carolina Panthers. They’re struggling with a slew of injuries at the moment with both QBs Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and Andy Dalton (back) listed as questionable, in addition to WR Michael Thomas (foot), WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), RB Mark Ingram II (knee) and several others on the injury report ahead of Thursday’s game.

The Cardinals (2-4) are also in need of a win as they’ve lost their last two straight games. They’ve got plenty of injuries as well, including WR Marquise Brown (foot), RB James Conner (ribs), and RB Eno Benjamin (foot) all struggling to get back to full health. QB Kyler Murray has struggled to get much going, logging just one touchdown through his last two games as the Arizona offense hasn’t been able to make much happen. They’ll get WR DeAndre Hopkins back in Week 7 after serving a six-game suspension.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cardinals as two-point favorites, priced at -130 on the moneyline. The Saints come in as the underdogs at +110 on the board, while the point total is set at 44.

Saints vs. Cardinals

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: Amazon Prime

If you aren’t around a TV to watch Thursday Night Football, coverage will be available with Amazon Prime Video by streaming live on their website or using the Prime Video App. The app is available across most platforms, including for iOS, Android, Fire Stick, Roku and most gaming consoles. Access to Amazon Prime is available for $14.99/month or $139 with an annual subscription.