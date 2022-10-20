2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 7 fantasy football

As the fantasy football season heads into Week 7, fantasy managers may need to make a change at quarterback either due to the bye week or struggling performers. Thankfully, a number of pocket passers will make their return to the field on Sunday, offering ample choices to plug into lineups. These are two passers to fire up in lineups and two quarterbacks to avoid based on unfavorable matchups.

Quarterback Starts

Prescott will finally return on Sunday after suffering a thumb injury in the season opener, and he could not have asked for a better matchup to ease his way back. The Lions are surrendering the second-highest fantasy points to pocket passers, averaging 22.5 points per game. Detroit is also allowing 261.0 passing yards per game, which ranks 26th in the league. There may be some inevitable rust, but the matchup is enticing for Prescott.

Carr is coming off a bye and should be well-rested as the Raiders welcome the Texans at home on Sunday. Though he has not been an elite fantasy quarterback, Carr has totaled double-digit fantasy points in each game and thrown at least two touchdowns in four of his five contests. In his past two meetings with the Texans, he has combined for 580 passing yards, six touchdowns, and one interception.

Quarterback Sits

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Lions are a top-five scoring offense in the NFL and Goff has been a top-15 fantasy quarterback within the same timeframe, but Sunday’s opponent gives cause for concern. The Cowboys' defense has been among the best in the NFL and it has allowed the third-fewest points per game from their opponents (16.3). More concerning, Dallas is surrendering the seventh-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks (12.5). The numbers back up the decision to sit Goff in this one.

The Broncos' offense is simply a mess, and it has resulted in their ranking dead last in the NFL in scoring (15.2 PPG). Wilson is averaging just 15.1 fantasy points per game, which is 17th among quarterbacks. To make matters worse, Wilson is now reportedly dealing with a hamstring issue after previously working through a shoulder injury. If the offensive struggles weren’t enough cause for concern, the recent injury designations make Denver’s quarterback a sit this week and perhaps going forward.