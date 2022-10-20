2 WRs to start and 2 WRs to fade in Week 7 fantasy football

As you set your fantasy lineups for Week 7, keep in mind that we’ve got some major byes this week. If you’re figuring out who to start and who to sit, here are a few suggestions based on this weekend’s matchup.

Wide receiver starts

Rondale Moore, Cardinals vs. Saints

With the Cards’ leading receiver Marquise Brown sidelined for several weeks, we will likely see Moore move into the WR1 slot at Arizona. The Saints are allowing 6.9 yards per pass attempt, so if Moore is able to create some separation, all bets are on Kyler Murray looking his way in pass formations. Moore had 49 yards over six receptions last week against the Seahawks.

Jakobi Meyers, Patriots vs. Bears

Meyers leads the Patriots in receptions and receiving yards, and has found success with both Mac Jones and backup Bailey Zappe. He’s projected to rack up 11.6 fantasy points in this matchup, but his ceiling is high with this offense — he grabbed 24 fantasy points two weeks ago against the Lions.

Wide receiver sits

Corey Davis, Jets vs. Broncos

This Broncos defense is doing its best to make up for their team’s offense, and they’re leading the league in the least yards allowed per pass attempt right now. Davis has only had two receptions in the last two games since Zach Wilson returned to the field, and he’s not a great bet for fantasy points this weekend.

DJ Moore, Panthers vs. Buccaneers

The Panthers are in shambles right now after the contentious departure of WR Robbie Anderson and the firing of head coach Matt Rhule. While Moore might be getting a few more looks in Anderson’s absence, this Bucs defense is going to tear the Panthers to shreds.