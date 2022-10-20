2 TEs to start and 2 TEs to fade in Week 7 fantasy football

As the NFL season moves into Week 7 and you start crafting your fantasy lineups, we take a look at which tight ends are facing favorable matchups this weekend and which tight ends would be safer to keep on the bench.

Tight End Starts

TJ Hockenson, Lions vs. Cowboys

With most of the Lions’ starting wide receiver lineup either out, questionable, or limited, tight end Hockenson can expect to see plenty of targets against this tough Cowboys defense on Sunday. Hockenson is averaging 13.1 fantasy points per week, so he’s always a good start, but he’s been a particular tool on this offense in light of the many injuries they’ve faced over the past few weeks.

Mike Gesicki, Dolphins vs. Steelers

Gesicki had a huge week against the Vikings last week, racking up a season-high 24.9 fantasy points and scoring two touchdowns. WR Jaylen Waddle is questionable for this weekend with a shoulder injury, and Tua Tagovailoa is hoping be back against the Steelers’ weak pass defense (allowing 7.2 yards/attempt).

Keep in mind that this could always be one of those situations where your tight end goes off the charts one week and gets a goose egg the next, but Gesicki has proved himself to be a consistent option to target.

Tight End Sits

Cole Kmet, Bears vs. Patriots

This should be fairly obvious at this point. Kmet is a talented tight end, but the Bears’ offense is not working for him. He’s averaging just 3.6 fantasy points per week, and this Patriots defense is on a roll.

Tyler Conklin, Jets vs. Broncos

This Broncos defense is saving its offense from looking even worse than it already does. The Broncos are allowing the fewest yards per pass attempt in the league right now at 4.8, and Conklin has already seen his snaps and targets diminish with the return of CJ Uzomah. He’s probably a safer bet to sit this weekend.