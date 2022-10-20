2 defenses to start, 2 D/STs to fade in Week 7 fantasy football

As you’re putting together your fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the NFL season, we take a look at a few favorable and less-than-favorable defensive matchups. Here are two D/ST units to start and two to sit this week.

D/ST Starts

The Patriots have been on a defensive rampage over the past two weeks. They held the Lions’ productive, albeit injury-ridden, offense to zero points, limited the powerful Browns backfield to 70 yards, and allowed 15 total points over eight quarters. This Bears offense is by far the worst they’ve faced in recent weeks, and this should grab you some automatic points this week.

Green Bay Packers vs. Washington Commanders

Carson Wentz has been sidelined with a broken hand, so the Commanders are falling back to last year’s starter Taylor Heinicke, which is likely to put a damper on their already-struggling offense. The Packers defense will be looking for a big win after allowing the Jetes to run all over them last week, and this matchup is very favorable for that comeback.

D/ST Sits

The Colts’ biggest pride all season has been their run defense, but in their game before the bye week, they allowed the Jaguars to put up 243 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. This isn’t a great sign heading into the run-heavy, Derrick-Henry-centric offense that the Titans run. Henry ended the two teams’ last matchup with 114 yards and one touchdown, so unless they have since figured out a way to contain him, I don’t love this matchup for the Colts D.

Again, the 49ers are one of the best defenses in the country, but the Chiefs are coming off a tough home loss and will be looking to put on an absolute offensive clinic in this matchup. This feels like bad news for the 49ers, especially coming off a performance where they allowed the Atlanta Falcons to hang 28 on the scoreboard. The Falcons are no Kansas City — was that a fluke or has the defense lost its way?