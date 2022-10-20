2 kickers to start and 2 kickers to fade in Week 7 fantasy football

Week 7 of the NFL season features a number of favorable matchups that fantasy managers can leverage to their advantage. Combined with bye weeks and injuries at the position, there are a number of kickers that fantasy managers should be keen to avoid if necessary. Here are two kickers to start and two to fade as fantasy managers finalize their lineups.

Kicker Starts

Succop finished as the highest-scoring kicker in Week 6 with 14 fantasy points scored, and he’s been productive for the larger part of this season. He’s totaled at least six fantasy points scored in every game so far, and now faces a Panthers defense that has allowed an average of 9.2 fantasy points per game to kickers which is the seventh-most in the NFL. Expect Tampa Bay to score with ease, making Succop another starter in lineups.

Koo was a sit as he scored just four fantasy points last week, and a combined five fantasy points over the past two games. But the Falcons kicker should be in line to bounce back against the Bengals' defense, who is allowing the most fantasy points per game to kickers with 13.2 PPG. No other team is surrendering more than 12 fantasy points to the position, which means Koo has a strong upside this week.

Kicker Sits

Eddy Pineiro, Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers have allowed just the 5.5 fantasy PPG to opposing kickers, which is the fourth-fewest in the NFL. In order for Pineiro to be in scoring position, the Panthers' offense will need to move the chains against Tampa Bay, which feels incredibly unlikely given Carolina’s struggles on offense. Expect the Panthers to be limited offensively, which means Pineiro is a sit.

Bullock finished with eight fantasy points in Week 1, but since then he’s totaled six or fewer in every game since. There is little faith in there being upside with the Titans' offense, and to make matters worse he’s facing a Colts defense that is allowing the sixth-fewest fantasy points to kickers at 5.7 per game.