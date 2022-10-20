Saints vs. Cardinals: Game picks, best bets for Week 7 NFL season

The New Orleans Saints will battle the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 on Thursday night, with the action available via live stream on Amazon Prime Video. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the New Orleans Saints-Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 of the NFL season.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Cardinals odds

Spread: Cardinals -2

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Cardinals -130, Saints +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Saints +2

Even though both of the Saints’ QBs, Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton, are listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night’s contest, all signs point to Dalton getting the start for the fourth straight week. The Saints come into this game with a banged-up offense, but the Cardinals are in a similar boat with some of their key players sidelined as well. The Saints have looked a little more consistent than the Cardinals throughout the season, and Dalton has done well to make sure he finds the end zone week after week.

Over/under: Under

The Saints have gone over the total in their last three outings while the Cardinals haven’t gone over since Week 1 against the Chiefs. In fact, Arizona only scored nine points against the Seahawks in Week 6, while only getting 17 on the board in Week 5 against the Eagles. With both teams missing some key offensive players heading into Week 7, expect this to be a lower-scoring affair.

Player prop: Zach Ertz over 48.5 receiving yards (+100)

Zach Ertz has gone over his receiving yards prop in the last five straight outings, and he just turned in a big 70-yard performance last week in the loss to the Seahawks. He enters Week 7 ranked No. 3 in the league in terms of tight end targets with 51 total, and with WR Marquise Brown ruled out for Thursday night’s game, Ertz could see an even higher target share in Week 7.