Moneyline pick for Yankees vs Astros in Game 2 of ALCS

Game 2 of the 2022 American League Championship Series will be held tonight as the New York Yankees once again battles the Houston Astros. The game will be held at Minute Maid Park in Houston with first pitch set for 7:37 p.m. ET on TBS.

Houston got the bats going late in Game 1 last night for a 4-2 victory, taking a 1-0 lead in the series. I’ll go over moneyline odds for Game 2 tonight and make a pick below. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Astros Game 2 moneyline odds

NYY: +130

HOU: -150

This game will most likely come down to the effectiveness of the starting pitchers as Luis Severino takes the mound for the Yankees while Framber Valdez gets the nod for the Astros. Severino held ‘Stros batters to a .186 average in his two starts against them this season and I’ll predict that will carry over into tonight’s matchup. Give me the Yankees winning a low-scoring game and tying the series at 1-1 heading to the Bronx.

Pick: Yankees +130