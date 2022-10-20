How to watch Yankees vs Astros in ALCS Game 2 via live stream on TBS

The New York Yankees take on the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS in the 2022 MLB postseason. The Yankees dropped Game 1 of the series on the road on Wednesday night 4-2.

Justin Verlander struggled early on against the Yankees but settled down and struck out 11 over seven innings pitched, allowing just one run. That one run was a HR by Harrison Bader, who has four home runs in his first bit of postseason action with the Yankees. Jameson Taillon started for New York and pitched fine, allowing one ER with no strikeouts through 4.1 innings pitched.

The big swing was when Aaron Boone decided to go to the pen. Clarke Schmidt entered the game and was able to get out of a trouble in the fifth inning. Then, he gave up two HRs in the sixth inning to give the Astros a 3-1 lead. Frankie Montas would follow Schmidt, allowing another solo shot, this time to Jeremy Pena. Anthony Rizzo hit a solo HR to make it 4-2 in the eighth inning but the Yankees were unable to rally any further.

Yankees vs Astros Game 2 live stream

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Framber Valdez

First pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET

Moneyline odds: Yankees +130, Astros -150

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app