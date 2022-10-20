What channel is Yankees vs Astros ALCS Game 2 on and when does it start

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros face off in Game 2 of the ALCS in the 2022 MLB postseason on Thursday night at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

The Yankees dropped Game 1 of the best-of-7 series on Wednesday night 4-2. Justin Verlander struck out 11 batters over seven innings, allowing just one run. Jameson Taillon allowed one run over 4.1 innings before turning to the pen, which proceeded to implode. Jeremy Pena, Yuli Gurriel and Chas McCormick all hit home runs for Houston.

Harrison Bader hit his fourth HR of the postseason for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo also added a solo shot in the eighth inning to make it 4-2. Overall, outside the dingers, the Yankees were unable to muster much in terms of offense. That will need to change in Game 2.

Luis Severino will pitch for the Yankees while Framber Valdez will start for Houston in Game 2 on Thursday night. The Astros are favored on the ML at -150 while the Yankees are +130.

Yankees vs Astros, Game 2 ALCS TV Info

Game date: Thursday, Oct. 20

Game time: 7:37 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: WatchTBS or TBS app