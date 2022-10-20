Virginia vs. Georgia Tech picks and best bets for Week 8 ACC matchup

There will be two previously-forlorn ACC teams on the field tonight in Atlanta, where the Virginia Cavaliers take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. But while UVA has continued to struggle, Tech has won two in a row since firing head coach Geoff Collins. There’s even a slim chance they could find a bowl game this season, but they’ll need a win tonight to even consider the possibility.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Virginia: 83 overall, 88 offense, 76 defense

Georgia Tech: 85 overall, 90 offense, 82 defense

Injury update

Virginia

WR Billy Kemp IV - Probable (undisclosed)

LB D. Sean Perry - Questionable (undisclosed)

RB Ronnie Walker Jr. - Out (lower body)

Georgia Tech

WR Avery Boyd - Probable (undisclosed)

WR Malachi Carter - Questionable (undisclosed)

QB Jeff Sims - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Virginia: 1-5 ATS

Georgia Tech: 3-3 ATS

Total

Virginia: Over 1-4-1

Georgia Tech: Over 0-5-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Virginia: 108 overall, 75 offense, 98 defense

Georgia Tech: 118 overall, 103 offense, 119 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia Tech -3

Total: 47

Moneyline: Georgia Tech -150, Virginia +130

Opening line: Georgia Tech -3.5

Opening total: 45.5

Weather



57 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Georgia Tech -3

This is some bad football between two of the worst P5 teams in the country, but at least Tech has shown some life since firing Geoff Collins. With back-to-back wins over Pitt and Duke, miraculously Tech still controls it’s destiny in the Coastal Division. They’ll need Jeff Sims to play, and play well most likely, but the defense no longer being a sieve has been the biggest step forward since the firing.

But Virginia got Fetty Wap’ped by that same Duke team two weeks ago, and looked just as dead at home in a 34-17 loss to Louisville. Unless Tony Elliott was saving the good plays for the mini-bye, there’s not a lot of reason to believe here.