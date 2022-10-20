James Conner injury: What status means for Week 7 fantasy football

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the New Orleans Saints in this week’s edition of Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals have been dealing with injuries recently, and running back James Conner remains on the injury report. He is still battling a rib injury that saw him miss the team’s Week 6 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Conner has been ruled a true game-time decision by head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

#AZCardinals RB James Conner is a game-time decision, per Kliff Kingsbury. OL Cody Ford is in the same boat. — Tyler Drake (@Tdrake4sports) October 19, 2022

Fantasy football implications

If Conner is ruled active, you will have a decision to make. He didn’t practice this week and could be on a snap count for the game. I think if he is active, you still need to sit him due to likely having other options as well as his being on a limited workload. With it being the Thursday night game, you still have a lot of time to play other players.

If Conner is ruled inactive, Eno Benjamin would see an uptick in workload. In Week 6, he had 15 carries for 37 yards and three receptions for 28 yards. Benjamin isn't going to top the fantasy football stat sheet by any means, but he would be a worthy flex play (in a starting RB spot, of course) this week.