Juwan Johnson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will be limited in offensive weapons as they prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. With the Saints looking for offensive production from anywhere in their lineup, it could mean that Juwan Johnson could be a sneaky play in fantasy lineups.

Johnson is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season after hauling in four of his six targets for 41 yards last week. His production amounted to 8.1 PPR fantasy points, and he notably outperformed Taysom Hill in both on field and fantasy production. The advantage working in Johnson’s favor is that he operates much more as a typical tight end, which is a trait that should serve him well against the Cardinals.

Heading into Thursday night, Arizona is allowing the second-most fantasy points to tight ends with an average of 11.4 PPG. The Saints will be without Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry once again, leaving Chris Olave as the true lone threat as the WR1. The game script could work in Johnson’s favor if the Cardinals' secondary hones in on Olave, leaving Andy Dalton to look elsewhere through the air.

Start or sit in Week 7?

The tight end position overall in fantasy is top-heavy, but Johnson boasts TE2 potential heading into his Thursday night matchup with Arizona. Given that he operates as a more stereotypical player in his position, he is a much safer bet in comparison to Hill. Fire up Johnson as a solid choice in your lineups, with the possibility that he exceeds his ceiling should a high-scoring game ensue.