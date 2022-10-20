Tre’Quan Smith start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

The New Orleans Saints will need to overcome a number of injuries on offense as they prepare to face the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. With the hit to their depth on the outside, it could mean that receiver Tre’Quan Smith boasts sleeper potential for fantasy managers looking to finalize their lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Saints WR Tre’Quan Smith

Smith is coming off a 13.3 PPR fantasy performance in Week 6, which was highlighted by the wideout finding the endzone for the first time this season. His outing marked just the second game in which Smith totaled double-digit fantasy points, highlighting how he fits as a true boom-or-bust fantasy option on a weekly basis. However, with the Saints limited overall on the offensive side of the ball, Thursday night’s contest could be an opportunity for Smith to outperform his ceiling.

New Orleans will be without Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry on the outside, leaving the rookie Chris Olave as the clear top option through the air. If Arizona’s secondary is smart and chooses to key in on Olave throughout all four quarters, it could leave Andy Dalton to focus his attention on Smith more often than usual. While Smith is a borderline play on a regular basis, the injuries on the outside boost him just slightly into flex consideration.

Start or sit in Week 7?

If fantasy managers have an open flex spot for consideration, then Smith is a viable candidate to plug and play. Thursday’s matchup, along with the number of injuries on the outside, means this could be the week to fire up Smith in fantasy lineups.