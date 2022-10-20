Robbie Anderson start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

Most football fans saw what happened with Robbie Anderson last week where he was sent to the locker room midway through the game. While he’d been notably on the trade block for a few weeks previously, the Cardinals traded for him Monday morning. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson

With Marquise Brown dealing with a legitimate foot injury, there was good reason for the Cardinals to go out and get a legitimate No. 2 wide receiver to pair with DeAndre Hopkins. Through six games with the Carolina Panthers, Anderson had 13 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown. Anderson faced the Saints in Week 3 and had just one reception for 14 yards. There is a good chance Anderson doesn't play too many snaps as it’s just his first week with the team, but there’s a chance you could add him from the waiver-wire and that would be a smart move now.

The Saints defense has been subpar this season. They’re allowing 222 passing yards per game which ranks 16th in the NFL. They’re allowing 33 points to wide receivers by DraftKings fantasy scoring which ranks 26th in the NFL. Typically, this would be a good week to play Anderson, but with it being his first week with the team, I would hold off.

Start or sit in Week 7?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Anderson should sit.