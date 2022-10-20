Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Golden Boy Promotions is back with its Fight Night programming on a rare Thursday evening boxing card. The event takes place in Indio, California and is topped by Floyd Schofield and Daniel Rosas meeting in a lightweight bout.

How to watch Floyd Schofield vs. Daniel Rosas

The card gets started at 8 p.m. ET and the Schofield-Rosas main event is expected to get started in the 11 p.m. hour. You can watch the event with a DAZN subscription, but if you don’t subscribe to DAZN, Golden Boy will offer a free live stream on its YouTube and Facebook pages.

Fighter history

Schofield is 11-0 and back for his fourth fight this year. In his last fight, he beat Rodrigo Guerrero in August when Guerrero retired after the fifth round. Prior to that, he knocked out Juan Antonio Lopez in the sixth round of their May bout, and knocked out Julio Sanchez in the first round of their February bout.

Rosas is 22-5-1 and is fighting for the first time since Lamont Roach knocked him out in the second round of their July 2021 bout. He foughttwice in 2021, but had not fought since December 2018 prior to that.

Odds for Schofield vs. Rosas

Schofield is a heavy favorite to win with -5000 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rosas is +1200 to win. Total rounds is installed at 2.5 with the over installed at -135. The favored fight outcome is Schofield by stoppage at -650. That’s followed by a Schofield decision at +400, a Rosas stoppage at +2000, and a Rosas decision at +2800.

Full card for Schofield vs. Rosas