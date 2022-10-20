 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

Mauricio Lara and Jose Sanmartin are set to face off in the ring on Saturday, October 22 in a featherweight bout. We break down when the fight starts and how to watch the full card.

By David Fucillo
Mauricio Lara delivers a punch against Emilio Sanchez during their featherweight division fight at Pechanga Arena San Diego on March 05, 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Mauricio Lara looks to remain in the featherweight world title picture as he faces off against Jose Sanmartin on Saturday in Mexico City. Lara was scheduled to face WBA champ Leigh Wood in September, but Wood tore his biceps in training and had to withdraw. The card features a pair of title fights and will air on DAZN.

How to watch Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin

The main card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. Main event ring walks are expected to start at approximately 10:40 p.m. ET, per DAZN.

In order to live stream the fight, you’ll need a subscription to DAZN. You can get a monthly subscription for $19.99 or an annual subscription for $99.99. Once you’ve got a subscription, you’ll be able to stream the fight on any of the DAZN apps available for Google Play, iOS, or your gaming and tablet devices.

Fighter history

Lara is 24-2-1 and burst on the scene in February 2021 when he upset former champ Josh Warrington. The two went to a technical decision draw in the rematch after Lara suffered a significant cut in the second round. He is currently the third-ranked featherweight by the IBF and 12th-ranked by the WBA. He last fought in March when he knocked out Emilio Sanchez in the third round.

Sanmartin is moving up from junior featherweight for this bout. He is 33-5-1 and was the WBA’s tenth-ranked junior featherweight. He last fought in July when he claimed a second-round TKO over Stiven Monterrosa.

Odds for Lara vs. Sanmartin

DraftKings Sportsbook does not currently have odds for Lara-Sanmartin. However, the book has odds for two other fights on the main card. Angel Fierro is a -500 favorite against Jeremy Cuevas. Reshat Mati is a -3500 favorite against Diego Santiago Sanchez.

Full card for Lara vs. Sanmartin

  • Main event: Mauricio Lara vs. Jose Sanmartin, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Angel Fierro vs. Jeremy Cuevas, 10 rounds, for Fierro’s WBO NABO lightweight title
  • Reshat Mati vs. Diego Santiago Sanchez, 10 rounds, for vacant WBC Youth Silver junior welterweight title
  • Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Luciano Chaparro Araujo, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Abilkhan Amankul vs. Yeasson Pacheco Cervantes, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Alberto Mora Garcia vs. Diego Andrade Chavez, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Jonathan Lopez vs. Ulises Suarez Ortega, 6 rounds, junior lightweight

