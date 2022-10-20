Pick on the Total for the Yankees-Astros game on October 20

The New York Yankees will look to bounce back from falling in Game One of the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros and will do what they can to come back from Texas with a split.

New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros (-155, 7)

Luis Severino gets the start for New York, who has come off the injured list and has been solid overall with four walks and six earned runs allowed across 23 2/3 innings in four starts, but three of those runs came in his last start against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Astros give Framber Valdez the start, who’s had struggles in Houston with an ERA of 3.52 between the regular and postseason while registering a 2.27 ERA on the road.

Valdez had a stretch of 25 straight starts in which he pitched at least six innings with three earned runs or fewer allowed, which spanned from the end of April all the way into September, but since the streak ended has allowed 15 total runs across his last four starts and has failed to go at least six innings in any of those starts.

Thursday’s affair will involve a strength on strength battle with the Yankees leading the league in home runs and Valdez allowing just three home runs across 92 innings at home this season.

The Astros and Yankees combined to pound five home runs in Game One but the total stayed under with all five being solo home runs, Thursday’s pitchers will not be so fortunate at stranding men in scoring position.

The Plat: Yankees vs. Astros Over 7