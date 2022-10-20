James Conner start or sit: Week 7 fantasy football advice

James Conner is currently a game time decision, so it’s unknown if he will play. But the Cardinals could use him this week against a tough New Orleans Saints defense. We look at his Week 7 matchup against the Saints and what it means for fantasy football start/sit decision-making.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals RB James Conner

Since signing him last season, Conner has been great for the Cardinals. He didn't play last week and didn't practice this week either. It looks like Eno Benjamin will be their lead back, unless Conner is active. Through five games this season, Conner has 54 carries for 200 yards and a touchdown. If he’s active, it will be interesting to see if he’s on a snap count.

The Saints defense has been great over the years. This season, they have been subpar. They’re allowing 120.8 rushing yards per game which ranks 20th in the NFL. They’re allowing 17.3 points to running backs by DraftKings fantasy scoring which ranks 8th in the NFL. Regardless if he plays or not, I would stay away from starting Jame Conner.

Start or sit in Week 6?

In both season-long fantasy and DFS, Conner should sit.