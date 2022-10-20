Who is starting at QB for the Saints on Thursday Night Football for Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off tonight on Thursday Night Football as the 2-4 New Orleans Saints head to the desert to take on the 2-4 Arizona Cardinals. The Saints are hurting on offense as they come into this matchup, as Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat and Adam Trautman are all out with injuries. The good news is that they are getting healthy at quarterback.

Jameis Winston, who has been dealing with back and other injuries, has been removed from the injury report and by all accounts is ready to go. He was active last week as well, but still on the injury report as Andy Dalton took the lead again.

This week the starter at quarterback is still up in the air according to head coach Dennis Allen, but beat reporter Mike Triplett believes Andy Dalton will get the start.

Saints coach Dennis Allen said all five of those guys will be ruled out for Thursday night’s game at Arizona: CB Marshon Lattimore, WRs Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, G Andrus Peat, TE Adam Trautman



Allen declined to officially name a starting QB. But Andy Dalton seems likely https://t.co/r15KAR41dp — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 19, 2022

I’m assuming Triplett has seen Dalton getting first team reps, while Winston has not. The team is likely wanting to be more conservative on offense, while letting their defense and running/short passing game keep them into contests.

This isn’t official, but all signs point to Dalton getting yet another start. This appears to be an unofficial changing of the guard, but with room to go back and forth as they please. They will also toss Taysom Hill into the mix plenty in the mean time.

Winston is better for fantasy upside of the receivers, while Dalton may be better for Alvin Kamara as a rusher and receiver in fantasy.