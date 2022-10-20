Taylor Swift to tease new album ‘Midnights’ during Thursday Night Football

In what is perhaps the most anticipated album of the year, Taylor Swift will drop a “teaser trailer” of her new album Midnights during the third quarter of the New Orleans Saints-Arizona Cardinals game that is being broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Midnights teaser trailer tonight during the 3rd quarter of Thursday Night Football on @primevideo so … meet me there? pic.twitter.com/hr8ii9Oinj — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 20, 2022

Midnights is set to debut just before 12:01 a.m. ET on Friday morning, so less than an hour after the end of the NFL game. But that will likely not stop the Swifties from diving into football this evening, as they are perhaps the most online fan base in all of pop culture.

This is Swift’s first album since Evermore in December of 2020, and her tenth overall. A dispute with previous record labels has her re-recording most of her old tracks as well.

While there are no odds available on how many billions of downloads and streams Midnights will do in the first day from every music service on the planet, the Arizona Cardinals are a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 44.