Will the roof be open at Minute Maid Park for Yankees-Astros ALCS Game 2?

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros face off in Game 2 of the ALCS in the 2022 MLB postseason on Thursday night at 7:37 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. The Astros won Game 1 of the series 4-2 on Wednesday night at home.

In Game 1, the roof at Minute Maid Park was closed for the night. As a result, there were a total of five home runs hit between the two teams. Jeremy Pena, Harrison Bader, Yuli Gurriel, Anthony Rizzo and Chas McCormick all went yard.

On Thursday night, the roof at Minute Maid Park is expected to be open for Game 2. The Astros are favored to win the game at -150 while the Yankees are +130. The two teams will have an off day on Friday before playing Game 3 on Saturday evening in the Bronx at Yankee Stadium.